When a supermodel runs the New York City marathon, they don’t wear just any old t-shirt and sweats. Karlie Kloss is running her first ever marathon on Saturday, November 4, and she’ll be rocking Stella McCartney.

To celebrate, the 25-year-old Adidas spokeswoman stars in their new Fearless Running campaign where she sports the Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost sneakers ($220). The stylish sneaks are also eco-friendly: they’re made from recycled plastic from the ocean.

While it hasn’t yet been confirmed which exact pieces she’ll be wearing on race day, we do know she’ll be sporting items from the Adidas by Stella McCartney collection on Sunday, ensuring she’ll look fashionable she crosses the finish line, ensuring she’ll look fashionable when she crosses the finish line. “I never thought I would ever run a marathon, but after completing my first half-marathon in 2015 and watching the New York City Marathon for years, I decided to take on the challenge,” Kloss explained. “My training has taught me that when you overcome fear and step outside your comfort zone, your mind and body are capable of more than you can imagine.”

Kloss has been documenting her training on social media, sharing pics of her running on the river on October 26. “T – 11 days until the NYC Marathon. Holy 💩,” she wrote.

Once the marathon is complete, she’ll start training for another huge event. After missing last year’s show in Paris, Kloss has confirmed she’s returning as an Angel for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which is being held in Shanghai this month.

From the pounding the pavement in the streets of New York City to returning to the catwalk in China, Stylish will be cheering her on the whole way!

