Kat Von D’s next collaboration is hopping on the gender-bending makeup movement. The news? She’s teaming up with Green Day’s Billy Joe Armstrong. And we have one word for you: eyeliner.

The vegan beauty guru posted not one but two snapshots to her Instagram account yesterday that gave us a little insight on what we can expect. In the first of the two pictures, Kat and Billy Joe’s hands are handcuffed together — showing off their tattoos, of course. The caption: “little behind-the-scenes from yesterday’s shoot w @billiejoearmstrong. Super excited about our upcoming eyeliner collab for @katvondbeauty. 🖤 #basketcase#comingsoon” she captioned the shot.

This pairing makes a lot of sense. First, Kat Von D products are known for their pigmentation and longwear — so we know this liner is going to be killer. AND Armstrong’s smudged, kohl liner is part of his signature look. Since he doesn’t exactly go for crisp, clean looks you get with liquid formulas, we think it’s safe to assume that the new liner is going to be a pencil. From what team Stylish is envisioning, it will be uber smudgy when it goes on, but then set and not budge until you want to remove it at the end of your day.

Plus, it would expand the Kat Von D liner family. Previously her line has only included felt-tip liquid liners, so now ladies (and gents) who like a little more grunge to their vibe can get in on the good beauty action.

What else do we know? The upcoming eye definer is going to be called Basket Case, after the band’s famous song. Unfortunately, that’s all that we know at the moment, but trust that our sleuths are on the case.

