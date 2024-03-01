Kate Hudson will never forget her past red carpet looks — thanks to her “extensive archive.”

“I save them all,” Hudson, 44, told People in a Friday, March 1, interview. Hudson calls the collection a “piece” of her “personal history” that helps her cherish different moments from her decades-long career.

“Holding onto them is sort of a retrospective of the art that I’ve created throughout the years, and is really interesting to look back on,” she told the publication.

Because the archive is so sacred, Hudson told People she hasn’t re-worn any of the looks but plans to “bring them out” someday.

When it comes to fashion regrets, Hudson doesn’t have any. “I never look back and regret those decisions,” Hudson said. “I think there are things that other people might have thought weren’t their favorite, but for me, I’ve always worn, and choose to wear, what makes me feel good … I love to express myself.”

To Us, one of her standout style moments came at the 2003 Venice Film Festival, when she rocked a sparkly sheer halter top and matching skirt that exposed her baby bump. Hudson was pregnant with her first son Ryder Robinson, now 20, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson. Hudson is also the mom of son Bingham Bellamy, 12, who she welcomed with ex Matt Bellamy. She later gave birth to daughter Rani, 5, whom she shares with fiancé Danny Fuijiawa.

She made the look even more glamorous with a curly updo and diamond jewelry.

Two decades later, Hudson proved she’s just as fabulous at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. For the occasion, she wore a plunging Tamara Ralph gown finished with floral embellishments. She teamed the fitted silhouette with soft glam, long nails and a bun.