Kate Hudson proved a red lip is always a good idea.

Hudson, 45, looked as chic as ever in a black wrap dress at the Max Mara resort 2025 fashion show in Venice, Italy, on Tuesday, June 11. The timeless design featured a plunging neckline, wide sleeves, a floor-length skirt and a thigh-high slit. Hudson cinched her waist with a thin black leather belt featuring silver hardware. The actress dressed up her look even more with shimmery tights, pointed-toe heels, delicate rings and blue dangly earrings.

For glam, Hudson donned a full beat including a dewy base, a warm contour, long lashes and filled-in eyebrows. She added a pop of color to her look with a bright crimson pout. Hudson completed her glam with her blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in soft waves.

At the event, Hudson posed with her son Ryder Robinson, whom she shares with ex Chris Robinson. (Hudson is also the mom of son Bingham Bellamy, 12, whom she shares with ex Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani, 5, whom she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.)

Ryder, 20, for his part, rocked a black and white gingham top, a white undershirt and dark pants. He wrapped his arm around his mom while giving the camera a soft smile.

Following the soirée, Hudson took to Instagram to show off moments of the night, including a slow-motion video of her and Ryder walking into the venue. In the clip, she took off a pair of black sunglasses and blew the camera multiple kisses. Ryder casually walked alongside his mom.

“💋🇮🇹 @maxmara #maxmararesort2025,” she captioned the post.

Hudson also hung out with Brie Larson and Yara Shahidi at the celebration. Larson, 34, stunned in a pinstripe minidress and black shoes. She parted her honey blonde mane down the side and donned a voluminous blowout.

Shahidi, 24, opted for a nude blazer, dark eyeshadow and strappy sandals.