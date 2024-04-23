Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kate Mara was made for Prada.

The House of Cards actress attended a SAG-AFTRA Conversations event in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 21, where she spoke about the season six episode of Black Mirror she starred in, titled “Beyond the Sea.” Her preppy-chic outfit was everything!

Mara wore a striped Prada shirt tucked into the designer’s Tricotine Miniskirt, finishing off her look with Stella McCartney loafers. Her navy skirt, accented with gold buttons, was too cute — but it will cost you $1,990 to buy. Think you might want a more affordable alternative? How does an Amazon pick under $30 sound?

Get the Fuinloth Faux-Suede Skirt for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

Like Mara’s, this skirt comes in navy blue and features golden buttons down the center. It’s made of faux-suede material, which is soft and will elevate your entire outfit. It also features some spandex for stretch. And yes, it can be washed in the machine!

This skirt is available in sizes XS-XL and also comes in eight other colors besides navy. Thousands of shoppers have picked out their favorite and left a review. Their photos supply major outfit inspiration — though as Mara taught us, a striped shirt will always be a winner too!

Looking for a similar vibe but a different overall style? It’s always nice to have options, so we’re here to provide. Check out other skirts we spotted on our search below!

Shop more navy miniskirts we love:

Not your style? Explore more skirts here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!