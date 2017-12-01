Consider Us blessed! We now have two fashion-plates to watch at public royal engagements — Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. Markle made her first official appearance on World AIDS Day (December 1) with Prince Harry in a stunning ensemble complete with a Mackage statement coat, while Middleton’s outfit was centered around a tailored tan coat with a brown collar by Katherine Hooker. While Markle and Middleton are indeed stylish, their debut appearances mark a stark difference in personal aesthetic: Markle leans toward more sleek and contemporary looks, while Middleton relies on classic and feminine pieces.

Let’s break it down further: Markle donned a modern outfit that consisted of a tan mid-length Joseph skirt with clean lines, Kurt Geiger over-the-knee boots and a Wolford turtleneck bodysuit, as well as an elegant structured Strathberry handbag. In other words she found the perfect contemporary staples for the modern woman to mix-and-match. Stylish predicts we’ll be seeing these separates on Markle for her many public upcoming royal

For Middleton’s royal engagement debut in 2010, she donned a feminine and tailored tan Katherine Hooker coat with a brown velvet collar and velvet embellishments on the pockets. The then royal-to-be paired the ladylike topper with a brown scarf, chocolate leather gloves, a brown suede clutch, brown tights and boots and an exquisite feathered fascinator. The common thread with these color-coordinated pieces? They are all timeless staples — very Jackie O!

There will be quite a few public royal engagements in the next few months (See? Blessed.) so we predict that there were will be major moments left and right. Maybe you’re more into feminine and elegant styles like Middleton or you’re looking to her maternity looks for major inspo. Or maybe you’re more of a Markle type and you’re into sleek and seamless looks that are more contemporary. Either way, these ladies will have your style-bases covered for every occasion.

