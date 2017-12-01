Meghan Markle has officially embraced her soon-to-be-royal duties and is doing so in the chicest way possible! The former actress announced her engagement to Prince Harry on Monday, November 27, and four days later she made her first appearance in her official role as fiancée at the Terrence Higgins Trust World Aids Day charity fair in Nottingham and in a killer outfit that focused around a navy Mackage statement coat.

The glowing bride-to-be was not just looking weather-appropriate for the brisk English winter, but also took a page out of her soon-to-be sister in law’s style book and wore a major coat as the focal point of her outfit. But the navy Mackage topper (which Markle has been spotted wearing before) was not the only fabulous piece that she broke out for the affair either. Markle was wearing a tan Joseph midi skirt under her coat, which she paired with a Wolford blouse — if there’s a takeaway here, it’s that she loves classic staple that she can mix-and-match for various ensembles.

And her accessories? Equally fabulous. Markle was rocking a pair of black Kurt Geiger over-the-knee Violet boots (an expert use of elongating proportions from the lengthening skirt and the shoes that draw the eye upwards) as well as a ladylike Strathberry handbag.

If this first appearance is any indication, we can count on the duchess-to-be for much more inspiration for structured style staples — especially when it comes to coats. Another major topper moment from Markle: her exquisite bow-tie waist ivory coat by Line the Label.

Stay tuned for many more Markle outfit moments in the months to come — we’re sure you’re as excited as we are.

