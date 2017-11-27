Meghan Markle gave Us bridal vibes during her first public appearance with Prince Harry at Kensington Palace after they announced their engagement on Monday, November 27. The Suits actress donned a $799 gorgeous winter white coat with a bow-tie waist from Line the Label, a Toronto-based brand, over a $585 dark green Lachi dress by p.a.r.o.s.h., an Italian label. When you have a coat as gorgeous as hers, we bet she wasn’t even bummed that the chilly temps meant she had to cover up her ensemble underneath.

The 36-year-old, who recently moved from Toronto to London, has been a longtime supporter of the Canadian brand, and they’re returning the love by naming this exact coat after her! She wore a khaki trench coat from Line the Label during the Invictus Games, and another Line the Label coat while enjoying a February date night with Prince Harry. Her Margaux trench from the Invictus Games immediately sold out, but will be available to order again in February 2018. It’s nice to see she’s still supporting Canadian brands even though she’ll now call London home.

Markle paired her look with nude Matilde Crisscross suede pumps by Aquazzura, which retail for $695. And she’s also rocked this brand’s shoes before, when she wore black Aquazzura heels at Elle’s 6th Annual Women in Television Dinner last year.

The bride-to-be showed off her stunning engagement ring, which was designed by Harry and features diamonds that belonged to Princess Diana, but that wasn’t the only jewelry she was sporting. The actress also wore 18 karat rose gold earrings with opals by Birks that cost $995.

We can’t wait to see Markle in more chic coats when she celebrates Christmas with her royal fiancee!

