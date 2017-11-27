After months of speculation of “will they or won’t they?” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on Monday, November 27. Of course, in-tow along with the happy couple was Markle’s stunning engagement ring, which as designed by Prince Harry himself and made by Cleave and Company.

Markle, who was wearing a demure p.a.r.o.s.h. Dress and bridal-appropriate white wrap coat by Line by the Label, flashed her sparkler while appearing with her fiance for photos. As for the details of her rock, she has something in common with her soon-to-be sister in law, Kate Middleton: Markle’s ring is made from two diamonds from the late Princess Diana’s collection (which Us reported exclusively last week), just like Middleton’s engagement ring.

While the two outside stones on Markle’s sparkler came from the collection of the Princess of Wales, the diamond at the center is from Botswana, a country which holds special significance to Prince Harry because he visited many times there as a child — and it’s where the couple has spent a significant amount of time over the last year and a half. The ring also has a gold band.

During the announcement, Prince Harry spoke of his newly-minted fiance saying that he knew she was the one, “the first time we met.” And the date for the happy couple’s nuptials? So far we know that the couple will be marrying in spring 2018, but an exact date has not yet been released — that’s a lot of time for us to speculate about the drop dead gorgeous wedding dress that Markle will surely wear.

