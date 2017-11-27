Prince Harry Reveals When He Knew Meghan Markle Was The One

Swoon! Prince Harry briefly spoke about his proposal to Meghan Markle during their engagement photo call in London on Monday, November 27.

Meghan Markle Through the Years

When a reporter asked if his proposal was romantic, Prince Harry, 33, joked: “Of course it was!”

Prince Harry and Markle, 36, began dating last year. The royal noted that he knew she was The One “the first time we met.” Markle chimed in that she was “so happy.”

Prince Harry's Hottest Moments

The future spouses posed together at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Gardens, which was Princess Diana’s favorite place at the palace. Markle flashed her engagement ring as the pair smiled for the cameras.

Last week, Us Weekly broke the news that Markle’s engagement ring features diamonds from a brooch that once belonged to Princess Diana.

Most Amazing Royal Wedding Dresses

Hours before speaking to the press, Kensington Palace announced that they got engaged earlier this month. As Us exclusively revealed, they will tie the knot in summer 2018 and reside in Nottingham Cottage. “There are are no plans for them to live separately. Meghan will move right in,” a friend of Markle’s told Us.

Prince William and Duchess Kate will be just a short distance away as Markle makes the transition. “You can’t trust anyone more than family,” a source told Us. “So it’s no surprise Harry wants them to help make this transition easy for Meghan.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!