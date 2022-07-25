A somber reflection. Kate Moss is opening up about the darker side of her modeling career.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s “Desert Island Discs” show, which aired on Sunday, July 24, Moss, 48, told host Lauren Laverne that she felt “objectified” while on the set of her famous Calvin Klein photoshoot with Mark Wahlberg in 1992.

“Not very good memories,” the supermodel said when asked to talk about the black-and-white ad, which captured her sitting topless on Wahlberg’s lap. “He was very macho, and it was all about him. He had a big entourage. I was just this model.”

“You felt objectified?” Laverne asked, to which Moss responded: “Yeah, completely. And vulnerable and scared … I think they played on my vulnerability.”

The London native added: “I was quite young and innocent, Calvin loved that.”

Wahlberg, 51, has also spoken out about the shoot, telling The Guardian in 2020, “I think I was probably a little rough around the edges. Kind of doing my thing. I wasn’t very … worldly, let’s say that.”

It was also during her “Desert Island Discs” interview that Moss opened up about testifying in ex Johnny Depp‘s defamation suit against Amber Heard.

“I believe in the truth, and I believe in fairness and justice,” she said. “I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth.”

Moss — who dated the 58-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star between 1994 and 1997 — also fondly looked back on their romance. She revealed that she even borrowed her “never complain, never explain” motto from Depp.

Moss took the stand in Depp and Heard’s legal battle in May. At the time, she asserted that her former partner did not push her down a flight of stairs amid speculation.

“We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back,” she told the court of the pair’s vacation to Jamaica in the ‘90s. “I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention. He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs.”

The Kentucky native — who connected with Heard, 36, on the set of 2009’s The Rum Diary — sued his ex-wife for defamation in response to an opinion article she wrote for The Washington Post.

The Aquaman actress, who split from Depp in 2017, alleged in the essay that she was a survivor of domestic abuse. While Heard did not name her former spouse in the op-ed, his legal team claimed there were parallels between Depp and her allegations. The jury eventually ruled in the Dark Shadows actor’s favor, awarding him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

