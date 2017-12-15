Katee Sackhoff: What’s in My Bag?

Katee Sackhoff’s devotion to late dog Meatball can make her a target. Along with poop bags, she carries his ashes in an ANAVIA bullet-shaped key chain inside her Chanel bag. “Going through TSA, people always stop me!” admits the star of CW’s The Flash and Netflix’s Longmire.

The 37-year-old actress hits Us Weekly with the rest of her stash.

Go for the Gold

“My phone is in a black OtterBox case. I put a gold cover on the front of it because my boyfriend and I have the same one, and I kept grabbing his.”

Sharing is Caring

“I like to have snacks. I’ve become the person who says, ‘Who wants a protein bar?’ and I like it. I have Paleo Protein Bars and Quest Bars.”

Good Intentions

“I have affirmation cards. I had one that said ‘I want to be a nonsmoker’ and I quit right after. I have one that says ‘I want to have kids.’ I carry whichever one I want in my life at the time.”

Fixer-Upper

“I’m remodeling my house, so I have three home decor magazines.”

Zoning Out

“When I travel to New Zealand to visit my boyfriend, I have to be prepared. I have Bose headphones and orange earplugs, because sometimes if there’s a crying baby for 14 hours, you have to shove as much s–t in your ears as you can.”

What else is inside Sackhoff’s bag? An InvisibleShield Glass+ Luxe in gold; House of Marley headphones; a mophie; a MacBook Air; a Dior Lip Maximizer in pink; a Covergirl LashBlast mascara in brown; a Urban Decay Brow Box in Honey Pot; a L’occitane hand cream; a Yonka Phyto Contour eye cream; a SK-II Facial Treatment Mask; a Platinum American Express card; a Capital One card; a AAA card; a Costco card; a Starbucks gold card; a Starbucks gift card; a Global Entry card; a folded up piece of paper with a note from her boyfriend; a Range Rover key with a Tile Key finder; a passport; 1 Above Fly Well; a Sovereign Silver Bio-Active spray; Synthroid; Good Hair Days plastic bobbi pins; a pink Graphic Image planner; Wet Ones; Benadryl; Advil; Visine eye drops; Sudafed; Tums; Nano hand sanitizer; a script for The Flash; rubbery dog bones and peanuts and almonds in a plastic bag.

The Flash airs on the CW on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Correction: In the December 13 issue (page 37), Katee Sackhoff’s late dog’s name was misstated as Maple. It is Meatball. In addition, the print version of this article misstated that Sackhoff didn’t want to have children. This was a mistake, as the star has been very outspoken about wanting children in the future.

