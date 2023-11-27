Like most celebrities, Katherine Heigl has a trusted hairstylist that she worked with for years — but it’s not who you’d think.

Heigl, 45, uploaded a hilarious video to her Instagram on Saturday, November 25, of her husband, Josh Kelley, styling her hair.

In the video, Heigl recorded herself and Kelley, 43, in a bathroom mirror. Kelley wrapped a section of Heigl’s hair around a curling wand and put on a pretend southern accent as he stepped into character as her hairstylist.

“I’ve been working with [Katherine Heigl] since she was nothing,” Kelley joked, releasing the section of hair from the curling wand. “See, look at that — perfect curl.”

“Perfect,” Heigl echoed, laughing.

Related: Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley's Family Photo Album With Their 3 Kids Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley have a home life full of love with daughters Naleigh and Adalaide and son Joshua. The Grey’s Anatomy alum and the singer met when she starred as the female lead in his 2005 music video for “Only You.” The musician reflected on this moment in 2019 via Instagram, writing, “She […]

Heigl captioned the video, “Every girl needs a trusted hairstylist to make her feel pretty this holiday season…I’ve been working with @joshbkelley for almost 20 years now. No one’s better at the beach wave then him…or the tea spilling! 😂❤️”

Fans flocked to the comments. One wrote, “Isn’t it amazing to have a husband as a best friend?! 😍❤️😍” Another commented, “I love you two, always real, always goals ❤️❤️.”

Heigl and Kelley, who have been married since 2007, met on the set of the music video for Kelley’s song “Only You” in 2005. They share three children together: Naleigh, 15, Adalaide, 11, and Joshua, 6.

In 2010, the pair left their hectic life in Hollywood for a ranch in Utah, where they have been living happily ever since.

On September 21, Heigl appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna and opened up about their decision to move to Utah.

Related: Katherine Heigl’s Most Telling 'Grey’s Anatomy' Quotes Since Izzie's Exit It’s been over a decade since Grey’s Anatomy fans saw Izzie, but that doesn’t mean that fans have forgotten about the former Seattle Grace doc — or her portrayer, Katherine Heigl. “I felt very protective of Izzie,” Heigl told USA Today in 2010. “I really loved her. I felt she was an admirable woman who […]

“You know, it’s odd. I think some people are mountain people, and I think some people are beach people,” Heigl said. “I’m sort of a mountain person and have always been that way. And my mom realized, because we went out to L.A. when I was 17 and hustled and hustled for years, right? And I think she realized at a certain point that I needed somewhere to escape to and kind of clear my head and that grounded me.”

In an interview with Extra TV on September 26, Heigl revealed that although their life in Utah moves at a slower pace than in Hollywood, the couple still keeps busy. In addition to raising three children, they also look after horses, donkeys, goats, pigs, chicken, cats and dogs on their spacious ranch.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Deal of the Day The Best Cyber Monday Deals View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I’m sure that’s a lot of work though, right?” the interviewer asked.

“It’s — yeah! But it’s so worth it” Heigl said, adding, “There’s a lot of heartbeats and a lot of responsibility and a lot of children and animals to take care of. So, we want to kind of get away for a minute and just decompress — but then I miss it all so much.”