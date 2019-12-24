Katherine Heigl Honors Husband Josh Kelley on 12th Wedding Anniversary





Katherine Heigl and her husband, Josh Kelley, just hit a major milestone in their relationship! On Monday, December 23, the Grey’s Anatomy alum honored her longtime love with a sweet tribute to commemorate the couple’s 12th wedding anniversary.

“This man…this day…this marriage…I am damn grateful. That he found me. That I found him. That we have somehow miraculously bettered each other,” Heigl, 41, captioned an Instagram photo of the couple holding each other close. “Happy 12th anniversary [to the] love of my life. And thank you. For never wavering in your love, your loyalty. For being an endlessly blissful safe place to land. For raising a joy up in me that bursts forth in uninhibited raucous peals of laughter.”

The 27 Dresses actress added, “Holy s–t do I love you! [I] am still madly in love with you. [I] am forever blessed by your love for me. Nobody… @joshbkelley.”

Days before celebrating their 2007 nuptials, Kelley, 39, posted a throwback photo of the couple from when they first started dating in 2005. “She came up for my show in New York City and we had the next day to ourselves to walk around,” the musician recalled. “A guy with a very old school polaroid type camera took the shot of us and I still have it hanging in my recording studio today. What a fun time that was and what a great city to explore!!”

The longtime couple, who share daughters Nancy, 11, and Adalaide, 7, and son Joshua, 3, commemorated their 12th anniversary much differently from how they honored the previous two years. For last year’s celebration, the Knocked Up star revealed that the duo tried to capture the perfect shot over numerous attempts. However, when honoring their 10th anniversary as a married pair, they recreated a nude Royal Tenenbaums-inspired snap they had taken 12 years prior.

“So when @joshbkelleyand I had been dating a few months or so we took the first totally random #royaltenenbaums esq photo. Last night 12 years later we took a second one to commemorate our 10 year wedding anniversary. Yup, 10 years people!” she wrote via Instagram in 2017. “A few things have changed since then. I quit smoking, thank God! I’ve put on a few pounds. I don’t often do spontaneously weird things like take random bathtub photos in the middle of the night anymore. But what hasn’t changed, is that burning desire in me to be with this man.”

Heigl revealed the key to her successful and loving marriage with Kelley in May 2014. “I think that we just really enjoy each other,” the Ugly Truth actress exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

“He’s kind of my best friend,” she continued. “I think that can be tricky. When it starts to become too much of a friendship and not enough of a romance, that can also be a problem.”