Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Katherine Langford is serving vintage-chic style in France.

The Knives Out actress was photographed outside of Hôtel Martinez on Thursday, May 23, while in France for the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival. She wore a jacquard-weave dress with jewel embellishments, pale pink heels and, the pièce de résistance, a pair of narrow cat-eye sunglasses with white frames.

Need your own outfits to emanate this classy retro vibe? Always start with the sunnies. We found a super similar pair to Langford’s on Amazon — and they’re on sale for just $14!

Get the Sojos Retro Vintage Narrow Cat-Eye Sunglasses (originally $17) on sale for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

With nearly 8,000 ratings, Prime delivery and an expensive look, you’re basically bound to fall in love with these Sojos sunglasses. We picked the white version with gray frames as the closest match to Langford’s, but there’s another white version with blue lenses as well. That’s on top of the nine other colorways we haven’t mentioned!

These chic shades have European-style nose pads and impact-resistant lenses with UV400 protection to help keep your eyes safe and comfortable. They’re anti-glare too! Another plus? Each purchase comes with a glasses box, a microfiber pouch and a cleaning cloth.

Prefer a slightly different shape? Want to buy a whole pack of sunnies for you and your crew? Check out what else we spotted on our Amazon search below!

Shop more white cat-eye sunglasses we love:

Not your style? Discover more sunglasses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!