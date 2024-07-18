Kathy Hilton What's in My Bag

With the help of Kathy Hilton, Us Weekly’s What’s in My Bag series is back and better than ever before.

Hilton, 65, exclusively broke down everything she carries in her Lily and Bean tote in Us Weekly’s relaunch issue, which features 12 additional pages, a redesigned look and new franchises you’ll love on Wednesday, July 17. “I love it because I can throw everything in it,” she told Us, noting she’s always been keen on keeping her body and skin healthy.

“If we can live to be 120, [then] I’m just a baby,” Hilton joked — but with the contents in her bag, that may just be possible.

From Neosporin and lint rollers to the Retrouvé Dermal Defense Hand Cream, Hilton carries almost everything in her tote besides makeup. “I don’t always wear makeup for filming [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or Paris in Love],” she revealed to Us.

Keep scrolling to find out all the must-haves that Hilton keeps in her purse.

Retrouvé Dermal Defense Hand Cream

“This C.O Bigelow Mentha Lip Shine gives your breath a fresh feeling, just like a mint,” Hilton told Us.

Augustinus Bader Rich Cream

“It’s so heavy,” Hilton gushed about the moisturizer.

Neosporin

“My husband and I put Neosporin under the nose to keep the germs away [when we fly].” Kathy tied the knot with Rick Hilton in 1979. Together, they share four children: daughters Paris and Nicky, and sons Barron and Conrad.

Boiron Oscillococcinum

“I don’t travel without Boiron Oscillococcinum,” Kathy said of the medicine, which helps prevent and treat the flu.

Pennies

Kathy doesn’t go anywhere without her lucky pennies. “I make a wish if the heads are turning up,” she quipped.

POM Wonderful Pomegranate Juice

“POM Wonderful Pomegranate Juice is full of antioxidants, which is great for my skin.”

Lint Roller

“I just like to be really prepared for anything,” the reality star said.

Tru Niagen NAD+ Supplements

“I’m loving this NAD thing and these are amazing,” she told Us, noting the supplements support cellular repair.

Mindfold Mask

Always ready to relax, Kathy packs a sleeping mask with her at all times. “This Mindfold mask is amazing because it doesn’t leave any marks on your face.”

Heritage Store Rosewater Toner

“I usually carry a little bit of Heritage Store Rosewater Toner,” she said, explaining, “I put it in a squirt bottle.”

Dermanda Advanced Hyaluronic Acid

“They call Dermanda Advanced Hyaluronic Acid a Botox cream,” Kathy praised. “It literally will tighten your skin.”

Elsewhere in her bag, Kathy keeps the Sontse Absolutely Fabulous Face & Body Blending Brush, a Hydrating Oil from Nick Stenson, the UBeauty the Plasma Lip Compound, a serum from LYMA and Lorna Murray’s “Lampshade” Hat.