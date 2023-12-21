Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Katie Holmes is a fashion icon — and she has inspired Us once again.

The Dawson’s Creek alum stepped out for a shopping trip in New York City on Wednesday, December 20. She wore light-wash blue jeans, Adidas sneakers and a baggy navy jacket, adding on sunglasses and a white beanie.

The pièce de résistance, however, was her colorful plaid scarf, cozily tied around her neck with the loose ends reaching down to her hips. With shades of purple, yellow and pink, this soft scarf was easily the star of the look. Want something similar for your own winter wardrobe?

Get the Woogwin Warm Plaid Scarf on sale for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Amazon scarf, which currently has 900 reviews, is just $10 and looks super similar to Holmes’ pick. The sunset-like colors are beautiful and will stand out easily during dreary, overcast days — or against white blankets of snow. Extra points for the tassels!

This plaid scarf also comes in seven other colorways, so if you’d prefer other bold shades, or even black and white, make sure to check out your options on the Amazon page. You can also see other scarves we found on our search for a look-alike below!

