Stylish

Katie Holmes Adds a Splash of Color to Her Outfit With a Plaid Scarf — Get the Look

By
Katie Holmes in NYC on December 20, 2023.
Katie Holmes in NYC on December 20, 2023.Gotham/GC Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Katie Holmes is a fashion icon — and she has inspired Us once again.

The Dawson’s Creek alum stepped out for a shopping trip in New York City on Wednesday, December 20. She wore light-wash blue jeans, Adidas sneakers and a baggy navy jacket, adding on sunglasses and a white beanie.

The pièce de résistance, however, was her colorful plaid scarf, cozily tied around her neck with the loose ends reaching down to her hips. With shades of purple, yellow and pink, this soft scarf was easily the star of the look. Want something similar for your own winter wardrobe?

See it!

Get the Woogwin Warm Plaid Scarf on sale for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Amazon scarf, which currently has 900 reviews, is just $10 and looks super similar to Holmes’ pick. The sunset-like colors are beautiful and will stand out easily during dreary, overcast days — or against white blankets of snow. Extra points for the tassels!

This plaid scarf also comes in seven other colorways, so if you’d prefer other bold shades, or even black and white, make sure to check out your options on the Amazon page. You can also see other scarves we found on our search for a look-alike below!

woogwin Winter Warm Plaid Scarfs for Women Long Blanket Scarf Big Grid Shawl Wrap(KB18)
woogwin
$10
See it!

Shop more colorful scarves we love:

Wander Agio Womens Winter Scarfs Warm Scarf Half Shawls Triangle Scarves Stripe Plaid Yellow Purple 02
Wander Agio

Wander Agio Triangle Plaid Scarf

$10
See it!
Yatemiole Women's Cashmere Big Coloured Checked Scarf Winter Warm Wrap Scarf (Pattern - 6)
Yatemiole

Yatemiole Colorful Checked Scarf

$25
See it!
Loritta Womens Scarf Fashion Long Plaid Shawls Wraps Big Grid Winter Warm Lattice Large Scarves Gifts,Color Lattice
Loritta

Loritta Plaid Fashion Scarf

$28
See it!

Not your style? Explore more cold weather scarves and wraps here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

In this article

Katie Holmes Just Brought Back a Questionable Early 2000s Trend on the Red Carpet

Katie Holmes

