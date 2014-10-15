Katie Holmes is at her #BestBeautiful!

As Olay’s first global spokesperson, the Dawson’s Creek alum, 35, is not just promoting the treasured skincare brand; she’s also standing behind the company’s positive messages about beauty and body image—lessons she’d like to pass along to her daughter, Suri Cruise, one day.

“I think [Olay’s] affirmations for women are very effective. And it’s nice for women to have a company that supports them,” Holmes exclusively told Us Weekly. “They sat me down and showed me their different campaigns, and all the things they are doing for women. They’re acknowledging that women are so complex, that they’re mothers, sisters, daughters, and businesswomen. I’m very excited to align myself with them."

Considering which of Olay’s beauty lessons she’d pass along to Suri, 8, Holmes answered, “To be beautiful, and to take the time to be who you are.” Hence, the brand’s new #BestBeautiful Twitter campaign, which the brunette stunner defines in the new commercial, launched on Oct. 13, as “never settling.” “That’s so valuable,” Holmes said to Us, “because we’re all running around trying very hard.”

And the Holmes ladies have been running (and looking flawless doing it) for a long time! When asked who first introduced her to the brand’s anti-aging creams, The Kennedys actress immediately cited her grandmother, who she said always had beautiful skin. “Olay really was my first introduction into the beauty world,” Holmes noted. “I remember the smell [of my grandmother’s Olay cream], and to me it was very glamorous because I didn’t know what it was.”

That extra family connection makes the partnership particularly special to Holmes. “Olay still means something glamorous to me. It’s something I use daily, something that’s good for me and that makes me feel pretty.”

