Katie Maloney just revealed the surprising reason behind her lip filler.

During a Tuesday, July 2, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Maloney, 37, explained that she got filler to conceal facial scarring from her near-death accident in 2009.

“I had scar tissue on [one] side,” Maloney said. “I used it to give my lips more volume on that side of my face mostly.” She added that while the lip filler also had obvious aesthetic benefits, the main reason behind the decision was to correct the damage caused by her accident.

In 2009, Maloney fell through a glass skylight from a height of 25 feet. The accident resulted in a broken jaw, collarbone and ribs, as well as a brain injury and several missing teeth.

Maloney appeared on an episode of The Doctors in 2018 to recount the incident in more detail. She explained that leading up to the fateful event, she was drinking wine with her friends.

“We sit down on this massive skylight and we’re taking some selfies, and then I felt it sort of dip in a little bit. Seconds later, it broke,” she said.

While Maloney’s physical injuries from the accident were traumatic enough, her mental health also suffered.

“Up here has been harder to heal,” she said in the same episode, pointing to her head. “I was so happy and grateful that I survived with just minor injuries. Even though it was scary at times, life is really awesome and really short. So tell the people in your life that you love them, do what makes you happy. Live a full and complete life.”

Maloney further confirmed her mental health struggles during the season six reunion of Vanderpump Rules, which also aired in 2018.

“I ignored it and I didn’t want to talk about it to people. I didn’t want to talk about the depression,” she said at the time.