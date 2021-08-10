A bauble for the Bachelorette! Blake Moynes picked out quite the sentimental sparkler when proposing to Katie Thurston.

The 29-year-old reality star got down on one knee during the Monday, August 9, episode of The Bachelorette and it’s safe to say that the diamond ring was something special.

In typically Bachelor Nation fashion, Moynes turned to designer Neil Lane to pick out the perfect piece. The end result? A “platinum ring with an oval-shaped diamond set within a crown motif with a hidden halo of 90 smaller diamonds.”

But the pretty design also comes with some serious significance. “It’s a very unique ring,” Lane told People. “The halo is hidden so you don’t see it from the top. It’s a lot like their relationship — about taking a risk and the beauty of hidden details.”

The jeweler continued: “A lot of it is on the surface at first, but there is so much more than meets the eye. It has a lot of meaning and a lot of detail. So it’s not just a gem on her finder. It means so much more.”

The “romantic” and “elegant” design was a hit with Thurston. “I’d never looked at rings before and it just fits my personality,” the 30-year-old bank marketing manager told the outlet. “It’s simple and it’s elegant — and not too flashy. When I saw it, I just realized, ‘Wow, Blake knows me so well.’”

While Thurston is now walking around with a ring on her finger, getting to the point of an engagement was a bit of a rollercoaster for the two.

Moynes joined Katie’s season on the later side, but that didn’t stop their connection from kicking into high gear.

“I just had this crazy, weird intuition and feeling that we would hit it off because we’re so similar,” the Canadian-born reality star said during After the Final Rose. “It was just wild how it all kind of spiraled out of control in the best way.”

That said, Thurston found herself conflicted in the August 2 episode after former front runner Grep Grippo decided to leave the show. After threatening to quit the show too, Thurston inevitably decided to refocus her attention on her final two contestants: Moynes and Justin Glaze.

In the end, Moynes proposed and Thurston accepted. “I think everyone can agree that this is exactly who I was supposed to be with,” the Washington native said during After the Final Rose. “He fought to be here for me and chose to stay even when I’m telling him to his face that I considered leaving. that he was confident enough to hold both of us till the end, I’m just so lucky. I love him so much.”