Couple goals! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom don’t just share skincare, they also have made it a point to test out a handful of wild beauty treatments by each other’s sides.

In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, the 37-year-old singer revealed that she and her beau, 44, like to hit the sauna, go for a steam and take cold plunges together.

That’s right, intense sweating followed by freezing cold, finger-numbing dips in the water has become somewhat of a self-care meets bonding activity for the couple.

“We really like to wake up the self,” Perry said. “We really like to take care of our telomeres, you know what I’m saying?”

In addition to their rise-and-shine treatments, the couple is also a big fan of sharing skincare, namely Kora Organics, which was founded by Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

“She has this turmeric moisturizer that I swear by,” the American Idol judge said in the interview. “I just incorporated it into my life in the past year … once I find products they’re staples for decades.”

Back in April, Perry and Kerr teamed up to do an Instagram Live, where the “California Girls” singer revealed that she and Bloom “fight over” the Kora Organics Tumeric Glow Moisturizer.

And given the products “luxurious” and “rich” texture, it’s no surprise that the actor wants it in his routine.

“I’ve used everything on my skin. I’ve used La Mer. I’ve used lines from all of the amazing dermatologists in Los Angeles. But this on has changed my skin so much,” Perry said at the time. “People are like, ‘You’re glowing! You’ve got rosy cheeks!’”

Perry hasn’t just figured out how to up the ante on her skincare routine in the past year, she’s switched up the rest of her beauty look too. While she’s been rocking platinum blonde hair for quite some time, the star decided to return back to the jet black hue that she first debuted in 2008 with her music video “I Kissed a Girl.”

Earlier this month, the star took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes videos of hairstylist Rick Henry transforming her tresses. “I just think it’s time to give them everything they want,” she captioned her post.

Not only were Perry’s fans obsessed with the look, but Bloom also gave his stamp of approval. He commented, “finally,” insinuating that he’s been rooting for this style switch up for quite some time.