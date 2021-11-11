Goodbye blonde! On Wednesday, November 10, Katy Perry ditched her icy strands for the literal opposite: a jet-black mane. And it’s safe to say that fans are obsessed with the hairstyle switch up.

The 37-year-old debuted the hair change for the 2021 CMAs, brought to life by Los Angeles-based celebrity hairstylist Rick Henry.

Perry’s decision to go dark is actually a return to her roots. The star rocked the same hue when she first stepped on the scene in 2008 with her music video for “I Kissed a Girl.”

Perry shared a BTS video of Henry dyeing her hair and captioned it: “I just think it’s time to give them everything they want.”

The finished result looked fabulous — and served up a healthy dose of nostalgia. While we can likely expect to see the star rocking her long locks down in weeks to come, she decided to style her hair in an updo before arriving at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The “Firework” hitmaker wore her hair up in a sleek top bun, which she teamed with a caramel brown Vivienne Westwood leather dress. For accessories, she donned layered pearl necklaces and beige pumps also by Westwood.

It didn’t take long for the comments section on Perry’s post to blow up, attracting attention from not just fans and famous friends, but also her fiancé Orlando Bloom. The 44-year-old actor, who shares daughter Daisy with Perry, revealed that he’s clearly been vying for this style switch up for quite some time. “Finally,” he wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Perry’s other followers were just as excited about her tress transformation. “It’s giving LEGACY elegance,” a user wrote, while another added, “We are back baby!!!” Someone else chimed in: “BLACK HAIR IS BACK.”

It sounds like Perry’s been thinking about a hair change since the start of the month. On November 2, she posted a video to Instagram of herself with blonde hair and brown hair. She captioned the clip, “Choose ur player: what color would you choose? 🤍❤️💛💙⁉️”

The comments section of that post has since garnered close to 10,000 comments. “Bring the long black hair back please,” one fan wrote. Another said,” You with black hair is everything.”

A third told it like it is, writing, “Every color suits you.” Touché.