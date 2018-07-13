Not every date night look has to be uber fancy — Katy Perry is proof. The singer was spotted out in London with beau Orlando Bloom on Thursday, July 12, wearing the perfect mix of glam and casual threads for the coolest date night look you’ve ever seen.

The duo went out out to Annabel’s club following Bloom’s performance of Killer Joe on the West End, with Perry wearing a characteristically creative outfit from head to toe. Her looks centered around a pink and black lace slip dress that had oodles of lingerie vibes, then Perry kicked up the seduction factor a notch with a leather beret for a touch of vintage glamour with a racy twist.

But to keep things cool, Perry didn’t reach for her highest heels or sexiest sandals. Rather, she grabbed a pair of black and white Adidas All-Stars to add a sporty vein to her otherwise sexy get up. Of course, this is genius because her look serves all sorts of sultry vibes, but the lady gets to be comfy while she saunters around town with her boyfriend.

To finish the fab ensemble, Perry added chunky hoops (the style of the moment) and wore flattering peachy tones in her makeup, allowing for her killer street style to steal the show.

Not into slip dresses? Fear not — if you are looking for comfy ensembles that are date night-approved, take a page out of all of the books of these celebrities (Sandra Bullock included) who are rocking jumpsuits and shop these nine sultry picks here!

