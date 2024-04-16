Katy Perry covered up a major wardrobe malfunction in the most hilarious way.

The 39-year-old singer’s top broke in the middle of judging a contestant during the Monday, April 15, episode of American Idol. “I need my top to stay on,” she said while members of production went to work on the back of her artful Kate Barton design that featured a one-shoulder neckline and chrome points protruding from her chest. “If it’s not fixed, this show is gonna get more than it wanted,” she said, giving the camera a worried look.

A crew member then announced he was “going in” with another tool, attempting to fix the back of the top, which seemed to be held together by a chain. After the team gave up, Perry manually held her top on for the rest of the show.

“That song broke my top off,” Perry joked to the contestant. She then lowered her seat and crouched down, hiding her chest below the table while rating the performer. “It’s a family show,” she quipped.

Later in the episode, Perry used a pillow to cover up.

“My top broke #idol,” she captioned a clip of the episode.

The “Firework” singer elevated the look with a silver maxi skirt, shiny nails and chunky rings. Her glam featured a dewy base, long lashes and pink lips. Her brunette hair was parted down the middle and styled in oily waves.

This isn’t the only wardrobe malfunction Perry has had while filming American Idol. Earlier this month, she shared a hilarious video via Instagram of her stuck in a dress after filming.

“I can’t get this dress off,” she said while wearing a red $7,400 Bottega Veneta dress. A voice off camera suggested she cut off the dress, but Perry refused. “You just can’t cut Bottega,” she replied. Perry did not share how she eventually took the dress off.