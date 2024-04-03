Katy Perry is not one to cut designer threads.

While on the set of a recent American Idol photoshoot, Perry, 39, hilariously found herself stuck in a $7,400 Bottega Veneta dress. “I can’t get this dress off,” she said in the Tuesday, April 2, Instagram video that showed the frock clinging tightly to her shoulders as she sat in a glam chair with a defeated expression on her face.

“We can cut it off,” a voice off camera suggested, but Perry refused. “You just can’t cut Bottega,” she replied.

The cherry red design features a plunging bodice, a padded neckline, which is complemented by a drop waist, protruding hips and a pleated skirt. She elevated her look with leather floral-embellished gloves and white mules.

Related: Look Back at Katy Perry’s Craziest Style Moments From cool and kooky to old Hollywood glam, the pop star keeps us guessing with her outrageous wardrobe

For glam, she donned filled-in eyebrows, soft eyeshadow, long lashes and bright red lips. Her brunette hair was parted down the middle and slicked back into a long ponytail.

“We’ve been cutting kids on #idol but you can’t cut bottega 😔✂️,” she captioned the hilarious post.

Celebrity friends and fans agreed with Perry’s decision in the comments section.

“I’m dead 😂,” celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton wrote as Perry’s pal Mia Mortelli added, “No you can’t.” Stylist Karla Welch echoed similar sentiments, writing, “You def can’t.”

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards The stars lit up the red carpet at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Music’s biggest names blessed Us at the Monday, April 1, event with gorgeous gowns, cutout frocks, textured two-pieces — all paired with glam to remember. Of course, the ceremony is not just about fashion. Fan-favorite […]

Ahead of the fashion faux pas, Perry showed off her boundary-pushing style at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, April 1. She donned a mesh dress featuring cutouts at her side that were tied together with red ribbons.

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

Underneath, Perry — who presented an award at the ceremony — sported a black bralette and cheeky underwear. She teamed her getup with knee-high leather boots and oversized black shades. Perry styled her hair in beachy waves and left it down.