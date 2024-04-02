Katy Perry is proof that the naked trend isn’t going anywhere.

The 39-year-old singer was a must-see in a black mesh dress at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, April 1. The frock featured a scoop neck, rhinestone embellishments and cutouts at her sides that were tied together with red velvet ribbons. Underneath, Perry wore a black bra and cheeky underwear.

Perry — who was a presenter at the Monday ceremony — paired the frock with cool black shades, silver hoop earrings and knee-high leather boots. Her glam featured wispy eyelashes, rosy cheeks and filled-in eyebrows. Perry’s hair was parted down the middle and styled in beachy waves.

Perry’s sexy award show look comes after she flashed her thong in an Ellie Misner two-piece at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 6. Her outfit featured a cherry red corset top and a lace-up skirt that exposed her black G-string and bum. Perry topped the getup off with a prosthetic butterfly tattoo on her lower back.

Related: Look Back at Katy Perry’s Craziest Style Moments From cool and kooky to old Hollywood glam, the pop star keeps us guessing with her outrageous wardrobe

The singer’s hair was slicked back into a ponytail that cascaded to her hips. She teamed the locks with clip-in micro bangs, bright red lips and long black nails.

The following day, she took to Instagram to give fans a closer look at her faux tattoo. “You’re my butterfly, sugar, baby,” she captioned the post, referencing Crazy Town’s “Butterfly.”

Perry previously experimented with prosthetics in January, when she went to an alien-themed party in Los Angeles with fiancé Orlando Bloom. She concealed her eyebrows and attached antennas to her forehead with the help of special effects makeup artists Analyn Cruz, Gabby Navarrette and Hugo Villasenor. Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta then created a shimmery pink eye makeup look.

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood’s leading ladies have been serving up major style inspiration while at award shows, parties, film premieres and more. We’re seeing little black dresses, glittering gowns and cutout frocks galore — all teamed with great glam, unforgettable hair and fabulous footwear. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. […]

Perry teamed the ethereal glam with a shimmery corset dress and sparkly heels.