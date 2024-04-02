Your account
Katy Perry Keeps the Naked Trend Alive With Mesh Dress at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Katy Perry is proof that the naked trend isn’t going anywhere.

The 39-year-old singer was a must-see in a black mesh dress at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, April 1. The frock featured a scoop neck, rhinestone embellishments and cutouts at her sides that were tied together with red velvet ribbons. Underneath, Perry wore a black bra and cheeky underwear.

Perry — who was a presenter at the Monday ceremony — paired the frock with cool black shades, silver hoop earrings and knee-high leather boots. Her glam featured wispy eyelashes, rosy cheeks and filled-in eyebrows. Perry’s hair was parted down the middle and styled in beachy waves.

Perry’s sexy award show look comes after she flashed her thong in an Ellie Misner two-piece at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 6. Her outfit featured a cherry red corset top and a lace-up skirt that exposed her black G-string and bum. Perry topped the getup off with a prosthetic butterfly tattoo on her lower back.

The singer’s hair was slicked back into a ponytail that cascaded to her hips. She teamed the locks with clip-in micro bangs, bright red lips and long black nails.

The following day, she took to Instagram to give fans a closer look at her faux tattoo. “You’re my butterfly, sugar, baby,” she captioned the post, referencing Crazy Town’s “Butterfly.”

Katy Perry. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Perry previously experimented with prosthetics in January, when she went to an alien-themed party in Los Angeles with fiancé Orlando Bloom. She concealed her eyebrows and attached antennas to her forehead with the help of special effects makeup artists Analyn Cruz, Gabby Navarrette and Hugo Villasenor. Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta then created a shimmery pink eye makeup look.

Perry teamed the ethereal glam with a shimmery corset dress and sparkly heels.

