Katy Perry channeled her hit “E.T.” for a night out with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Perry, 39, and Bloom, 47, got glammed like aliens for an out-of-this-world soirée in Los Angeles, with the singer showing off their looks and her get-ready process via Instagram on Sunday, January 21. “Spaced out and starry eyed,” Perry captioned the social media post, adding several alien and rocket ship emojis.

To embody her inner extraterrestrial, Perry shimmered with iridescent purple eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, wispy lashes and a matte pink lip done by celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta. A team of special effects makeup artists — including Analyn Cruz, Gabby Navarrette and Hugo Villasenor — then added prosthetic antennas as well as padding near Perry’s brows to give her face an alien-like bulge. The special effects pros completed the glam with pointed ears.

The trio also went to work on Bloom, giving the actor a spooky browless look and elongated ears. Bloom teamed his makeup with a sleek black suit with silk lapels. He paired the two-piece ensemble with a crisp white dress shirt and pointed loafers.

Perry, meanwhile, wowed in a shiny corset dress. The floor-length number was equipped with pleated chrome fabric that lined her bust and fell into a high-slit wrap skirt. The gown was completed with a wing-like design at the back. On her feet, Perry donned crystal-covered pointed pumps.

Perry’s fans and famous friends have since flooded the post’s comments section with praise.

“E.T. 2.0 IS COMING,” one fan gushed of the song, which was featured on her August 2010 album, Teenage Dream. (On the track, Perry compares a love interest to an alien, belting out, “Your touch, so foreign / It’s supernatural / Extraterrestrial.) “THIS IS SO ET CODED,” a second social media user gushed as a third praised, “You’re so supersonic queen.”

Kim Kardashian joined in on the fun, writing, “I was obsessed with this look last night!!!!!” seemingly confirming she also attended the themed soirée.