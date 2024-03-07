Katy Perry showed Us her underwear at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards.

At the Wednesday, March 6, ceremony in Los Angeles, Perry, 39, graced the red carpet in a red hot two-piece by Ellie Misner. The skin-baring design featured a waist-cinching corset and a lace-up skirt that exposed her bare bum in a black G-string. Just above the thong was a flesh-colored prosthetic tattoo of a butterfly.

Perry drew attention to her back ink via Instagram on Wednesday, posting a carousel of images of her outfit with the caption, “You’re my butterfly, sugar, baby” — lyrics from Crazy Town’s “Butterfly.” (Fans seem to think the design is Perry teasing new music. “NEW ERA????” one fan wrote in the comments section as a second suggested, “She’s up to something!”)

Perry contrasted the bold outfit with dainty accessories, including a pearl necklace and pearl-drop earrings. She wore her hair up in a Rapunzel-like ponytail, complete with micro bangs. For glam, the hitmaker opted for sharp brows, wispy lashes and a bright red lip.

The 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards was hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and honored Karol G with the Woman of the Year award. Charli XCX received the Powerhouse award and Maren Morris took home the Visionary accolade. Victoria Monèt — who scored three Grammys at the 2024 soirée last month — was named Rising Star of the Year, and Tems was awarded with the Breakthrough Artist award.

In addition to Perry, the A-list guest list included Nelly Furtado, Ellie Goulding, Coco Jones, Saweetie, Lainey Wilson, Ice Spice and more.

“We could not be more excited to celebrate these inspiring and dynamic artists from around the world, as they move our culture forward and inspire women everywhere to push boundaries and pursue their own dreams,” Billboard’s editorial director, Hannah Karp, said in a press release earlier this year.