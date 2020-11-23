There is no getting around it, winter’s dry and dreary weather can take a toll on all hair textures and types. Your once easy-to-manage tresses now have a hard time retaining moisture and become more brittle and breakage prone. On top of all that, there is the frizz and static. Defend your hair against cold air, whipping winds, static electricity and indoor heat with these three products that are perfect for right now. Show winter who’s boss.

DRYING YOUR HAIR: DO IT RIGHT

Letting your hair air dry is the best, but winter’s cold weather makes that less attractive. Ease up on blow dry damage with a heat protection primer. We recommend SGX NYC Blaze Leave-In Heat Protection Lotion + Primer. It has this next level skincare inspired repairing primer that protects hair from heat styling tools up to 450°F, helps with thermal breakage and reduces frizz and flyaways. To top it off, it cuts drying time in half — all while strengthening your hair. Yes, it’s that good. Available at Target and Target.com.

ALWAYS LEAVE IN A LITTLE EXTRA

Moisturizing is the name of the game for winter hair. Using a leave-in conditioner will help replenish moisture and combat the effects of hot styling tools. SGX NYC Hair IQ 10-in-1 Leave-In Treatment weightlessly repairs damaged hair and restores your hair to that soft, smooth, healthy looking hair you might remember from 354K blow dries ago. Simply apply cream to just washed hair from mid way to end before blow-drying and see the smooth results. With 10 brilliant benefits and 1 genius skincare inspired power serum — this is a bit of a gamechanger. Benefits include: repairs damage, strengthens, controls frizz, hydrates, adds shine, protects color fade, prevent split ends, stops breakage, softens and detangles. Available at Target and Target.com.

STATIC FLYAWAYS — NO MORE

An ultra-nourishing invisible styling oil can help bring back moisture to winter ravaged hair. SGX NYC Abracadabra Invisible Styling Oil, blended with nourishing oils like baobab oil, argan oil, coconut oil, olive oil and jojoba oil restores dry damaged hair with a simple pump. Ultra-nourishing, it smooths frizz, detangles strands and leaves hair with a soft smooth feel. Available at Target and Target.com.