Kelli Giddish: What’s in My Bag?

Squad goals: Law & Order: SVU’s Kelli Giddish keeps her keys clipped to a police badge once gifted to her by an NYPD precinct captain. “It really means something,” says the star, 37, a detective on the NBC series.

Mariska Hargitay’s Best Law & Order: SVU Episodes: The Top 10

The mom of son Ludo, 2, with husband Lawrence Faulborn lays out the rest of her stash for Us Weekly.

Sweet Read

“Some people are scared about not having their iPhones charged; I’m scared of not having my Kindle Fire. I’m reading My Brilliant Friend because so many people keep telling me to.”

Learning Lines

“I always have five pens and five pencils. I use them to mark up my scripts. I don’t need five of each, but I have too much stuff in here.”

TV’s Most Shocking Deaths: Major On-Screen Moments From Television Shows

An Earful

“My husband got these bullet earrings for me four years ago from a street vendor in Union Square. I guess I carry them for good luck. And then I found some other bullet earrings in Paris, so I mismatch them.”

Mint Condition

“The heaviest thing I carry is all the change at the bottom of my bag. There’s maybe a ­quarter-pound I never use.”

10 Once-Great TV Shows That Went Downhill

Hot Ride

“For my son, I have some baby hand wipes for after we play in the park. I also have a Hot Wheels yellow Lamborghini car.”

What else is inside Giddish’s bag? An Isaac Reina Small Zipped Wallet Simple in black; an iPhone 6 in a yellow leather case; an iPad Air; iPhone wireless headphones; Beats by Dre headphones in red; white cheap headphones; R&Co dry shampoo; Chantecaille lipstick in Geranium; Embryolisse Concentrated Lait-Crème; a service dog card; a MetroCard; a scuba diving certification; a New York license; a JetBlue Card; a Brooklyn Public Library Card; a blue carabiner with keys; a pack of Big Red gum; Desert Essence’s Tea Tree Oil Toothpaste in mint; two toothpicks; a Venus Swirl razor head and a Moleskin.

Law & Order: SVU airs Wednesdays on NBC at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!