Oh, the woes of fashion!

Despite the glamour of the red carpet including all the pretty garments she gets to wear, Kelly Osbourne says the world of fashion is hardly a piece of cake. Luckily, the Fashion Police host, 30, does not have to go it alone. Osbourne sat down for a candid two-way interview with her stylist Caley Rinker to discuss the industry for TheThick.com.

PHOTOS: Kelly Osbourne's hair evolution

In addition to cutting-edge styles, Osbourne owes Rinker a debt of gratitude for eliminating VPLs permanently over the last year they've worked together. "You got me to wear things I'd never worn before; you were the one who started making me wear a thong," Osbourne said in the interview. Countered Rinker, "I said it was like a seatbelt: The more you wore it, the more comfortable it would get," Rinker explained.

PHOTOS: Kelly Obsbourne's body transformation

Pesky underwear lines aren't the only mishap the two have overcome; thanks to a super-strength deodorant — with one major drawback — Osbourne avoided unsightly pit stains. "By the end of last year's award season I had burning armpits because I used a medicated deodorant that stops you from sweating," Osbourne reflected. "The instructions said to 'apply lightly,' but I would just throw it all over my arms and the next day I'd have second degree burns."

PHOTOS: Best red carpet style of 2014

And of course, the unavoidable zipper issue just minutes prior to going live on the red carpet. "We had some zipper situations, too; five minutes before you were supposed to be on camera at last year's Golden Globes — which was our first major red carpet together — your zipper completely broke," Rinker said.

PHOTOS: Hottest fashion trends of 2014

"A lot these gowns are constructed so quickly that by the time a zipper is added, there's not effort being put into it," Osbourne said. "That was also the first time I ever wore Escada."

The fashion critic added, "I caught myself being one of those designer snobs; I never look at tags, but when you first told me the brand, I said, 'What are you nuts?' And then it ended up being one of my favorite dresses that I've worn in my life."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!