A tribute to an icon! Kelsea Ballerini honored country superstar Shania Twain at the ACM Honors in a fashionable way.

At the event, which took place on Wednesday, August 24, Ballerini, 28, dazzled onto the red carpet in the same exact sparkly white Marc Bouwer gown Twain, 56, wore to the Grammy Awards in 1999.

The timeless turtleneck dress features a figure-hugging silhouette, long sleeves and a mermaid-like hem. Like her idol, Ballerini opted to have her hair styled in a polished updo. On her feet, the “Roses” singer rocked metallic pumps. Twain did the same at the Grammys 23 years ago. (The night was a big one for the musician as she performed her hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and won Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance.)

Ballerini revealed via her Instagram Story on Wednesday that the Grammy Museum loaned her the sequin look for 24 hours. “Sisterhood of the traveling dress … guess where @ShaniaTwain’s #GRAMMYs dress is off to next,” the Tennessee native wrote over a photo of Twain’s dress on display.

On Thursday, August 25, Ballerini shared a carousel of photos via Instagram of herself posing in the gorgeous gown, praising Twain in the caption. She also included shots of her and Twain together at the ACM Honors. “If your hero is Shania Twain, meet your hero. You may become friends and she may even let you wear THE dress,” Ballerini wrote.

She added: “(ps thank you @grammymuseum for letting me borrow it for 24 hours !!! pss tune in to see the whole acm honors sept 13).”

Twain, for her part, rocked a daring black velvet dress that featured a billowing skirt. She complemented the outfit with an animal print cowboy hat and matching knee-high boots.

The Cananda native opened up about Ballerini’s tribute to Entertainment Tonight, saying: “I am so blown away.”

Twain added: “She looks stunning. She looks like an absolute angel. It’s very flattering to see her in the dress, and that she even wanted to wear it. I said, ‘I hope it’s not too dusty after being in the [Grammy Museum].'”

The “Any Man of Mine” artist previously opened up about the dress in a 2020 interview with Vogue.

“This is where I really start getting, I guess, excited about shiny and glitzy,” she said in an episode of the fashion publication’s “Life in Looks” series. “Country music artists when I was a kid were always like, really glitzy and shiny, and I thought, ‘Well, you know, I wanna be more sober than that in my style.’ But oh no, once I got into sequins that was it. I’ve never turned back.”