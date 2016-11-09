Score! As the polls were closing on Election Day, November 8, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid served up their slam-dunk courtside style at the L.A. Lakers' game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. See their looks in Red Carpet Daily, presented by Direct TV!

The Estée Lauder brand ambassador, who just celebrated her 21st birthday on November 3, worked her mile-long legs in denim short shorts, teamed with a gray crop top and an olive-green bomber jacket. Jenner accessorized with a glittering statement necklace, layered under the tee as a body chain, and Yeezy booties.

Likewise, Hadid, 19, also showed off her assets in barely there bottoms, paired with a vintage Snoop Dogg T-shirt, a corset and black Christian Louboutin pumps.

To see more of Jenner's courtside style moments (including that time she and Karlie Kloss went matchy-matchy in vintage tees), watch the video. Plus, keep tuning in to see Sarah Jessica Parker's Divorce tour ensembles. And last but not least, get the results of yesterday's poll — would you rock a hip-high slit?

(Wardrobe: Lovers + Friends Caspian Shift Dress in Papaya at Revolve; H&M)

