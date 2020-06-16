Kentucky-based tattoo parlor Gallery x Art Collective has offered to cover up “hate related” tattoos for free.

The shop spread the word via a Facebook post that has since gone viral. “If you have a racist tattoo and you want it gone, I’ll cover it for free,” owner Jay Harvill and his team stated in a text graphic. “No questions asked. I choose the design. Let’s get that sh-t off your body.”

In the caption, the tattoo studio went into more detail about the offer. “If it is hate related, in any way, we will schedule you a day to come get it covered up for free, at the artists choosing,” the shop explained.

“There will be options for ideas but all designs and ideas will be up to Jeremiah, or Ryun King which ever one is doing your tattoo.”

The offer stands for gang-related tattoos, as well.

“We have plenty of predrawn designs and flash books, so if you feel it’s time to change your hate, or have been reformed but been too broke to cover your mistake of a tattoo, come see me you’ll get a class tattoo for free that can start your path to being the person you were meant to be.”

“The response has been a little overwhelming for the artist,” Harvill told ABC News. “They are reviewing each one and they really want to help everyone that truly wants to cover up and right the wrongs from past mistakes.”

Facebook users are praising the tattoo parlor for its generous offer. “I’m sitting here crying over this,” said Anna Asselta. “This is literally life changing and one of the kindest gestures I’ve ever seen.”

Some people have inquired to ask how they can support the tattoo shop. “Love this,” commented Facebook user Erin Carrott. “Do you guys need donations to cover the costs?”

A representative for the salon replied to the social media user, “If you wish to donate you can send your donation to PayPal @ jdawgspiercing@outlook.com all donations will be split amongst the artist.”

