Cover your ears — and get ready to laugh your ass off! Khloé Kardashian shared a hilarious clip of herself attempting to wrap Christmas presents via her app, and, like all of Us just trying to survive this holiday season, she let that profanity rip.

The video shows the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 32, sitting at her kitchen table — wearing safety goggles for good measure — and gearing up to wrap. But within seconds, she gets feisty with the box: "Oh, don't do this to me … Seriously? … Shut up, present … F–king wrapperrrrr!"

That's when, in case you couldn't tell, Kardashian explains, "So, I'm not, like, a professional wrapper. So if you guys have tips, tweet me them because I would love to know if there's any f–king tips!"

Still, the Strong Looks Better Naked author does have a few pointers, including (1) cut in straight lines (easier said than done); (2) fold for that "pretty, clean" edge; and, most important, (3) use satin tape! After dropping more than one F-bomb related to the use of double-sided tape for present wrapping (hint: it sticks to everything and nothing), she laments with a sigh, "Kris Jenner would be so disappointed."

Merry Christmas ? Mase x KoKo A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 25, 2015 at 8:14am PST

She does share one last worthy suggestion, though: "Do not buy glitter wrapping paper. That s–t gets everywhere. I've done that a few years and my whole family gets mad at me."

Now we know what Christmas morning at Kris Jenner's house looks like! You can see more of the hilarity in action in Kardashian's app.

