Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen and Kendall Jenner All Wore This Hair Trend in One Day

Hair trend alert times four! On Wednesday, November 29, Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen and Kendall Jenner all thought alike and styled their tresses in top knots for different events.

Top knots are a great hairstyle that looks chic yet effortless at the same time, so it’s no surprise it’s a go-to look for so many of our favorite celebrities, who all showed off different twists on the ‘do.

Lopez parted her bangs in the center while Teigen rocked her top knot, new bangs and baby bump, too! Jenner styled her top knot slicked back, while Kardashian went for an undone version with pieces out.

Kardashian’s knot was done by hairstylist Jen Atkin, who shared her steps to getting it on her Instagram account.

1. Blowdry using a Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer with styling concentrator.

2. Spray Ouai Texturizing Hairspray all over.

3. Use a bungee band to secure for a high ponytail.

4. Wrap the bun and secure with large French hair pins.

5. Flatiron shorter layers with a GHD platinum styler.

6. Use Balmain Session Strong hairspray for hold.

7. Fill in hairline with Anastasia Pro Brow Palette.

Bidi Bidi Bun Bun!! Hrush's makeup made my eyes extra green! Jen made my hair extra cute 😘 Bun life! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 29, 2017 at 1:57pm PST

For extra holiday sparkle, you can also finish off your top knot by using one of Atkin’s holiday hair accessories from her collaboration with Chloe + Isabel, like a metal bun pin cuff.

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!