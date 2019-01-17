The Kardashian gene pool is proving to be quite a strong one these days. On January 16, Khloé Kardashian posted a #WokeUpLikeThis Instagram selfie in which she looked just like her youngest sister Kylie Jenner.

“Great Morning! Great vibes,” she wrote in the caption.

In the black and white shot, the oldest Kardashian sister is seen lounging on silk-covered pillows with her long blonde locks messily pushed to the side with dark roots growing in. Her sharp brows are slightly unruly for a bit of beautiful imperfection, while her long upper and lower lashes make her eyes pop. Sure, all of this could be used to describe almost anyone in the Kardashian klan but the one thing that makes her look most like Kylie is her plump pout.

Full lips have been the youngest Jenner’s signature since her late teens when she started using fillers, so much so that she built an entire cosmetics empire on selling Lip Kits to consumers who wanted to recreate her smackers.

This snap came about a week after another Kardashian look-a-like shot. On January 6, Kris Jenner appeared on Instagram wearing faux-bangs that made her look like the spitting image of her daughter, Kim Kardashian.

On Monday, January 14, Khloé appeared on Watch What Happens Live with her sisters Kim and Kourtney where they talked about Tristan’s infidelity. Kim came to her sister’s defense, saying it would have been easier for her to leave him but, “it’s so much harder to stay and have the whole public think you’re an idiot.”

Clearly this comment didn’t bother True’s mother because it was all good vibes only a couple days later.

It’s not often we get to see a Kardashian this stripped down and free of makeup. But no matter how little Khloé may be wearing in the picture, she’s still camera-ready.

