WOAH momma! Kris Jenner showed off brand new bangs in an Instagram post on Monday, January 8. As we scrolled upon this image, we couldn’t help but notice that she is the spitting image of Kim Kardashian West with this new hairstyle. Or is it Kardashian that looks like Jenner? Either way, those are some seriously strong ­– and stunning – genes.

Kardashian-favorite hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons posted the photo of Jenner captioning it, “something new. A little 60’s vibe on the beautiful Kris Jenner.”

The Hottest Hair and Makeup on the 2019 Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet

Although Jenner’s pixie usually includes bangs, they’ve never been this long or curtained giving the face a slender-framing appeal. Thanks to these new touches, we assume it’s a faux set. Also, just knowing how often the Kardashian-Jenner klan likes to change up their hair — hello Kylie Jenner’s blue locks — we think fake bangs are a pretty good assumption.

Along with the added fringe, Jenner’s ends are shown in a topknot. As a short-hair devotee, she would need help getting the length, pointing to the idea that Fitzsimons likely put in extensions before styling it into this beautiful up-do.

She paired this new look with a form-fitting, sheer white turtleneck and a smokey-eye that is to die for.

As it turns out, we weren’t the only ones to do a double take when we saw the photo. The internet was quick to point out the similarities, with folks even going back and finding pictures of Kim wearing her hair in the same exact style.

Diet Prada posted three side-by-side photos of Kardashian from October 2018 next to her mom’s shot, and wow, are they similar!

That “are-you-sisters” line has never been more accurate.

