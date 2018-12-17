Yet another member of the Kardashian-Jenner family is entering the beauty game — and so is her best friend! Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday, December 16, to share that she and her bestie Malika Haqq have teamed up with Becca Cosmetics on a new makeup collection aptly called Becca BFFs that is inspired by their famous friendship.

“SURPRISE! 🌟 Finally, I can reveal my secret project with my BFF @ForeverMalika! This is our very first collab together and I’m so blessed to have this moment in time forever with my BFF,” Kardashian captioned the pic of her and Malika from the campaign. “We’ve partnered with @BECCAcosmetics to create the Limited Edition #BECCABFFs collection — the perfect product pairings to unlock your best glow✨”

Holiday 2018 Hair and Makeup Ideas Inspired by Celebrity Beauty Looks

Kardashian and Haqq worked with Becca (the same brand Chrissy Teigen has been collaborating with for years) to create three new products in a variety of shades that are meant to work for all skin tones.

The collection’s all-in-one Bronze, Blush & Glow Palettes, for example, come in two combinations — one dreamed by Kardashian and the other by Haqq — to address the fact that contouring and highlighting products shouldn’t be one size fits all. Each palette includes a unique shade of the brand new Soft Focus Highlighter and Satin Matte Bronzer, as well as two complementary Radiant Blush options.

Makeup Artist Allan Avendano Breaks Down His Top 5 Celeb-Inspired Holiday Beauty Looks

“Becca has always had a product for every person and every occasion,” Haqq said in a statement, “so I’m beyond excited to create our own collection with the brand that features products Becca fans have never seen before.”

There is also a new hyaluronic acid-based lipstick formula and adorable XO-inspired loose highlighter powder debuting in the collection. The quartet of red and nude Ultimate Lipstick Love shades were created with Kardashian and Haqq’s undertones in mind. The Glow Letters, meanwhile, have a mix of champagne and bronze hues that can be blended to create an all-over glow on any skin tone.

Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2018: Cuts, Hair Color Switches, Bangs, Extensions and More

Priced between $18 and $44, the seven-piece Becca BFF line will launch exclusively at BeccaCosmetics.com and Ulta.com on Saturday, December 22, with more retailers to come in January 2019.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!