First Khloe Kardashian got a revenge body, then she launched Good American jeans, blessing us all with the gifts of next-level jumpsuits and denim so flattering, it makes your booty look like a peach emoji. And now, Khloe Kardashian and her brand, Good American, are pairing the two worlds for a mega cool workout wear collection that not only flatters you while you get your fitness on, but helps you on your way to have that toned bod IRL.

Starting today, Good American Activewear is available online. The collection includes a range of chic tops and bottoms that hug your curves and lay smoothly on your body for an ultra-flattering fit. And in the Good American way, all pieces are sized from XS to 4XL, so almost anyone can get in on the action.

The pieces echo Khloe’s sleek and ‘80s-inspired fitness style, including high-waisted leggings, neoprene water-skiing crop tops — even bike shorts. The latter item is, if you will, a Kardashian family signature, with younger sister and supermodel Kendall Jenner wearing the look on her model-off-duty days along with fellow super Bella Hadid. And of course, older sister Kim favors her hubby Kanye West’s sporty designs that, no surprise here, heavily feature the bike shorts vibe but in the uber glam “I’m wearing Yeezy” kinda way.

If you actually want to workout in your athleisure, Good American’s sporty styles aren’t just affordable with prices starting at $39, but the sweat-wicking technology is so darn good you can sweat it out, but comfortably go to brunch without changing because you won’t feel sticky or wet. Now that’s a revenge body we can get on board with.

