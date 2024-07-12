Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian’s trip to India has turned into a major fashion moment.

The Kardashians stars stepped out on Friday, July 12, to help kick off billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant‘s wedding weekend, where they both rocked traditional Indian gowns.

“Had to screen grab our video bc we’re just so happy to be lucky enough to travel the world together!” Kim, 43, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Friday. “And duh we’re filming The Kardashians too so you guys can see Kim and Khloe Take India.”

While arriving at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex, Kim opted for a red, high-waisted skirt and matching bra top. She accessorized with a diamond headpiece with two additional diamond necklaces.

As for Khloé, 40, she chose a white and gold ensemble that included a long-sleeved, cold-shouldered crop top paired with a matching skirt and saree. The Good American cofounder also wore an intricate charm in her hair and further accessorized with a chunky gold necklace with several layers.

Before the wedding festivities even began, Kim provided a glimpse of her arrival to India on social media. While experiencing a car ride to her hotel, the SKIMS founder captured a swarm of photographers trying to snap a picture of her and Khloé.

Once arriving at the hotel, Kim and Khloé received a warm welcome and blessings through the traditional Hindu ceremony known as arti from hotel staff members.

Fans later followed the sister duo as they rode in a rickshaw and explored the sights of India together.

Ultimately, this may be the first of many must-see fashion moments. Kim and Khloe are expected to attend three days of wedding festivities alongside other guests like Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and John Cena.

Jonas, 31, provided a sneak peek into his wife’s look during a car ride. “C’mon Barbie… #AnantandRadhika,” he wrote via Instagram on Friday as Chopra, 41, danced to “Barbie Girl” by Aqua in an orange cold shoulder dress.