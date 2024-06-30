Khloé Kardashian rang in her milestone birthday in style at a Western-themed soiree on Saturday, June 29.

The reality star and Good American founder, who turned 40 on June 27, hosted a party at a customized “Khloé Saloon,” which featured retro, pastel pink themed decor. The event had a denim and diamonds dress code and included celebrity guests like Khloé’s sisters — Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — as well as Sara Foster and Kimora Lee Simmons.

Khloé wore a diamond encrusted bustier top and matching denim jeans to the event, pairing the look with layered diamond necklaces and a cowboy hat. Kim also wore a denim look with a chunky cross necklace, while Kourtney and Kylie opted for denim dresses.

To top off the night, rappers Snoop Dogg, Warren G and Kurupt performed for party-goers as Khloé sang and danced along in front of the “KhloeWood” stage — an apparent nod to Dolly Parton’s Tennessee amusement park, Dollywood.

The bar featured “Espress-Khlo Martini” and “Show Me the Khlo-Money” cocktails, as well as a sign that read: “Welcome to the Khlo$ Saloon ‘Get That Money Honey’ Open Late.”

See more photos from inside the fun event below: