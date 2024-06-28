Guests at Khloé Kardashian’s 40th birthday party were treated to a delicious — and hilarious — beverage.

The Kardashians star featured her infamous 2007 mugshot on the foil lid of strawberry margarita jello shots served at her Thursday, June 27, birthday celebration. Kardashian shared photos of the treats via her Instagram Story as well as clips of her and her friends.

“OK, we’re gonna take jello shots here,” she stated in one of the videos before noting that the shots came in both alcoholic and nonalcoholic versions.

Kardashian’s mugshot was taken after she was arrested for driving under the influence in 2007. She turned herself in after violating her probation and only spent less than three hours behind bars due to prison overcrowding.

On Thursday, Kardashian rocked a lilac bikini and matching sunglasses for the pool party, while many of her guests sported T-shirts featuring photos of her and her nickname, “Koko.”

In addition to jello shots and T-shirts, Kardashian’s face was also plastered on party plates and napkins. Completing her party décor were sweet and savory charcuterie boards and dozens of flowers gifted by friends and family, including Scott Disick, Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble.

Several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family took to social media on Thursday to send birthday wishes to Khloé, including Kris, 68, who shared a lengthy tribute to her daughter via Instagram. “I am not sure what I did to deserve you, but I thank God every single day for the beautiful blessing of being your mommy,” she wrote alongside photos of them from over the years.

She went on to gush: “You are one of the most wonderful loves of my life, and I cherish each and every glorious memory we have ever made. You are the most amazing daughter and have been the greatest gift in life, but watching you as a mommy has been so remarkable for me.”

Kourtney Kardashian, meanwhile, commemorated Khloé’s milestone birthday with several Instagram Story posts. “Truly don’t know what I would do without you,” she captioned a clip of the two of them on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Happy birthday my beautiful sister. What a ride it’s been and continues to be with you by my side. I miss you every second you’re not with me.”

Among the celebs who posted in honor of the reality star’s birthday was her ex Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares her daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 22 months. “Happy Birthday Khloé!” he captioned a family photo via his Instagram Story on Thursday.

Sharing more photos of Khloé and their kids, as well as with his 17-year-old brother, Amari, Thompson, 33, went on to call her “the best mom,” his “best friend” and “the most incredible human being I’ve ever met” in subsequent posts.

Ahead of her Thursday birthday festivities, Khloé debuted her new hair color via Snapchat. “Always, I colored my hair. I love the chocolate vibes … with these beautiful gold streaks,” she said of her brunette locks.