Tristan Thompson has nothing but nice things to say about ex Khloé Kardashian on her milestone 40th birthday.

“Happy birthday Khloé!” the NBA star, 33, began in a series of photos posted via his Instagram Story on Thursday, June 27. “You are the best mom. You are my best friend. And the most incredible human being I’ve ever met.”

In his birthday tribute, Thompson shared a total of four pictures of the Good American founder, including multiple family photos with their two children – daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 22 months – as well as a photo with the basketball player’s 17-year-old brother Amari. (Thompson was granted legal guardianship of his younger sibling after their mom, Andrea Thompson, died in January 2023.)

Tristan wasn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner brood to wish Khloé a happy birthday.

Related: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship Timeline Revisit Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s romance with Us Weekly’s timeline of their relationship history — see more!

Calling her daughter a “delicious angel,” mom Kris Jenner wrote in part via Instagram, “I am not sure what I did to deserve you, but I thank God every single day for the beautiful blessing of being your mommy… you are one of the most wonderful loves of my life, and I cherish each and every glorious memory we have ever made.”

Sister Kourtney Kardashian added in an Instagram Story of her own, “Happy birthday my beautiful sister. What a ride it’s been and continues to be with you by my side. I miss you every second you’re not with me,” while Kim Kardashian penned a sweet tribute welcoming her little sister to the “40 club.”

Amid celebrating her special day, Khloé posted a short message to her friends, family and followers as she enters into a new chapter of her life.

“Deeply Grateful For Every Moment ✨🤍 I love you!” she wrote via Instagram. “I am so excited and thankful for this fresh decade and all it has in store!!!”

Tristan and Khloé dated on and off from 2016 to 2021. They split for good after news broke that he fathered son Theo, now 2, with Maralee Nichols around the time that he and the Karadshians star were expecting their second baby via surrogate.

Related: The Kardashian-Jenner Family: Get to Know the Next Generation While making their mark on the entertainment and business world, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is also raising their next generation. Kourtney Kardashian was the first of Kris Jenner’s children to have kids of her own. Kourtney and her now-ex Scott Disick welcomed their eldest son, Mason, in December 2009, followed by daughter Penelope three years later. […]

Despite their tumultuous past, the duo are now in a good place in their relationship.

During a May appearance on the “SHE MD” podcast, the former Kocktails With Khloé host acknowledged that Tristan “did make mistakes” during their romance, but made it clear that she has no interest in “bashing” the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward.

“He’s the nicest guy and we get along so well now. We’re not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids,” she said. “And we do get along so well, and I’m really grateful for that because my parents [Jenner, 68, and late Robert Kardashian Sr.] got along so well.”