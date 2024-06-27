Khloé Kardashian returned to brunette for her 40th birthday.

Kardashian took to Snapchat to show off her new “chocolate” color ahead of her party on Wednesday, June 26. Her hair, which previously dyed a strawberry blonde color, featured a light brown tint with honey highlights. She parted her hair down the middle and wore it straightened.

For glam, Kardashian sported winged eyeliner, long lashes and lined lips. She completed her relaxed look with a hot pink zip-up and diamond cross necklace.

“I colored my hair again,” she said in a series of Snapchat videos. “My hair was red for a month or so. As much as I love red, every time you wash it, it comes out,” she said, explaining her tresses had faded into a “honey” color. “I did love the red, but it was too much maintenance for me.”

Kardashian continued, sharing “platinum blonde” was easier for her to maintain. “Always, I colored my hair. I love the chocolate vibes … with these beautiful gold streaks,” she gushed while playing with her strands.

Kardashian’s hair change came one day before celebrating her 40th birthday on Thursday, June 26. To commemorate another trip around the sun, she took to Instagram to share moments from her birthdays through the years.

“Deeply Grateful For Every Moment ✨🤍 I love you,” she captioned the clip. “I am so excited and thankful for this fresh decade and all it has in store!!!”

She also showed off extravagant floral arrangements that were sent to her.

Kardashian first debuted her “strawberry shortcake” hair color via Instagram in May. Her mane was dyed a soft copper color with lowlights and styled in waist-length beachy waves.

Through the years, Kardashian has experimented with a number of different hairstyles including a platinum bob, a blonde balayage, dark brown strands and more.