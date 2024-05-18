Khloé Kardashian ditched her long blonde locks for bright red tresses.

Kardashian, 39, debuted her new ‘do on Friday, May 17, as she was spotted getting into a waiting black SUV in Los Angeles. She wore a long leather trench coat with oversized, square sunglasses. Kardashian styled her tresses in long, face-framing waves.

The reality TV star is no stranger to switching up her hairstyle, often toggling between brown and platinum blonde.

“I am naturally dirty blonde, and I always was light and then went dark before we started filming [Keeping Up With the Kardashians], and I was kind of identified with always being dark like my sisters were,” she previously told New Beauty in 2015, referring to sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. “While I think I could go back dark in some way, I feel like before, I was very much trying to fit this cookie-cutter mold, and now I don’t.”

Khloé added at the time, “I had to stand up for myself and say it doesn’t matter if I look like them or not, this is me.”

Since going lighter, Khloé has also experimented with bangs. She sported a pair of clip-in options in January 2023 for a Sorbet photo shoot.

“I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face,” Khloé wrote via social media at the time.

Some viewers, however, thought her face shape changes were actually a result of plastic surgery or weight loss.

“I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who ‘looks up’ to me must know I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years. So recently the only change is the bangs,” Khloé clapped back in the comments section. “I didn’t know I had to do a running list. Either way, attacking someone is sad in my opinion. Unprovoked is the saddest part. If you are offended or don’t like what you see, you simply don’t have to say anything. I hope you have a great first week of the new year. Thanks for making mine so jolly.”