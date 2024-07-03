Kim Cattrall arrived at Wimbledon in true Samantha Jones fashion. The Sex and the City star attended the English championships in a softer take of her character’s iconic pink power suit.

The actress, 67, wore a blush pink blazer with matching tailored pants, layering the look with a silk, floral blouse and a matching scarf draped over top. She accessorized with statement gold earrings, square shades, and thick strappy heels, completing the look with a pink handbag to match her suit. Cattrall’s classic blonde bob framed her face, bringing Us back to her character’s corporate-chic New York style.

Cattrall attended the July 3 event as her former Sex and the City costars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis film season 3 of the spinoff And Just Like That. The stars continue the stories of our favorite girl group as they navigate a new stage of life, one Cattrall decided to navigate off screen.

Since opting out of the HBO series, Cattrall has been enjoying life out of the spotlight with boyfriend of 7 years, Russell Thomas. The two were seen together recently, stepping out in matching all-black looks for the Alexander Wang runway show in June 2024. Cattrall turned her typical tailored suit into a mini dress, while Thomas opted for an unbuttoned and untucked suit.

While maintaining her privacy, Cattrall couldn’t help but gush about her new love on the “Modern Love” podcast in June 2023. Despite their 14 year age gap, the actress describes her relationship with Thomas, 53, as “easy.”

“He’s a firecracker,” said Cattrall. “He’s got a wicked sense of humor, and he’s easy on the eyes!”

Like Samantha, Cattrall has had her fair share of past relationships, still she said Thomas was “worth waiting for.”

“What I love about us at this moment is we have a connection,” she told Extra of their relationship during a 2020 interview. “There’s elements of art of war, but in a very loving way.”