Kim Kardashian and Lauren Sánchez have no budget when it comes to fashion.

The pals once found themselves in an expensive bidding war for a Balenciaga couture dress, Sánchez — the fiancée of Jeff Bezos — revealed in a profile for Vogue’s December issue, which debuted online on Monday, November 13.

As the women battled for the dress at the auction put on by the Kering Foundation during New York Fashion Week, Kardashian suggested that the two “share it,” explaining to Vogue, “I thought, you wear it once, I’ll wear it once, it’ll be so cute.”

Seeing how badly both Kardashian and Sánchez wanted the look, the Kering Foundation offered to make two dresses and the women paid $200,000 each. According to Vogue, Kardashian and Sánchez will fly to Paris together “for the fitting.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Kardashian spent $200,000 at an auction.

Earlier this year, Us Weekly confirmed that Kardashian is now the owner of Princess Diana’s iconic Attallah cross.

Kardashian scored the piece via Sotheby’s auction Royal and Noble sale, which opened in January. The stunning piece was valued at around $98,668 to $148,002. According to TMZ, which was first to report the news, Kardashian attained the pendant for $200,000.

The gorgeous jewel, which features a Fleurée cross set with square-cut amethysts and circular-cut diamonds, was created in the 1920s by court jeweler Garrard. The sparkler was purchased by Naim Attallah and lent to Diana in 1987. The Princess of Wales wore the gem to an event in support of Birthright, a charity that strives to protect human rights during pregnancy and childbirth. She paired the piece with an eye-catching black and purple Catherine Walker & Co. gown. The look is perhaps one of Diana’s most talked about ensembles to date.

According to Sotheby’s, the necklace was one of Diana’s “favorite” pieces. “Through Attallah’s friendship with Princess Diana, he loaned it to her several times over a number years,” Sotheby’s wrote via Instagram on January 14. “It is understood that the cross was only ever worn by the Princess and following her death, it was never seen in public again until now.” (Diana died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris in 1997.)

The luxury marketplace added: “The pendant is a highlight of the Royal & Noble sale, which is open for bidding online until 18 January. The exhibition is open to the public at our New Bond Street galleries in London until 18 January.”