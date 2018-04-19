It’s the end of an era, folks. The boutique that the Kardashian sisters started before they were famous is officially shuttering it’s doors for good. That’s right, DASH is no more.

Kim made the announcement today via her app: “After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our DASH stores. We opened our first store as a family in 2006 and since then we have made so many lifelong memories. From opening locations in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, to having our Dash Dolls spin-off show, it’s been such a huge part of our lives. We’ve loved running DASH, but in the last few years we’ve all grown so much individually. We’ve been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it’s time to move on. We love our DASH Dolls and are so grateful for the amazing memories—and we have to give a special thanks to the DASH employees and all of the incredible fans and customers who have supported us throughout the years! We couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you to everyone!”

The boutique, which was founded by the three sisters before they were famous (with the original location in Calabasas) has been a mainstay in their empire since the early days of Keeping up with the Kardashians. In fact, when the show took off, they made the decision to expand to Miami — and sent Kourtney and Khloe to take Miami (and film it, duh).

Since then, DASH has been a mainstay in the Kardashian empire — they opened boutiques in New York in 2010 as well. The location shuttered in late 2016, but the Miami Beach shop has remained open, along with the West Hollywood boutique until now.

In 2015 the sisters even launched a spin-off show related to their boutique, DASH Dolls. But Kim, Kourtney and Khloe (who all have their own thriving ventures these days) have decided that it’s time to say goodbye to DASH.

But what with all of the new babies in the family, who knows what kind of fashion ventures could be in store with the next generation.

Rumors of the closing were originally reported by Radar.

