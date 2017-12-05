Party season is officially underway and Kim Kardashian is hitting the festivities with the most unexpected (but amazing) accessory ever: her abs. The 37-year-old beauty mogul stepped out for The Tot holiday pop-up celebration (benefiting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles) at the Grove in Los Angeles on Monday, December 4.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond Because there is no better way to accessorize an understated, neutral outfit than with your six-pack, Kardashian opted for an icy-nude maxi dress with a convenient cut-out at the waist. Not only was she showing some skin, but the silhouette flattered her curves too. In keeping with her all-nude theme, the soon-to-be mother of three children (her surrogate for a baby girl is due next month) added a pair of nude strappy Manolo Blahnik sandals to the look.

11 Stunning Celebrity Red Lipstick Moments: Gwen Stefani, Rihanna, Beyonce and More But it wouldn’t be a Kim K. look unless there were multiple aspects to gawk at. Case in point: She also debuted a blunt and meticulously groomed platinum lob (she’d been wearing her hair uber long for some time now.) While we can’t confirm whether her new ‘do was the result of a chop, taking out her extensions or perhaps a wig, we can say for certain that her hair almost perfectly matched her daring dress. The tonal nudes also stretched from her dress and hair to her beauty look too. The beauty maven was wearing a subtly defined eye and a masterfully contoured face with a glossy nude lip — likely a gloss from her latest release from KKW Beauty.

